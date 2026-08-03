Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,658 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.15% of Dycom Industries worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 265,593,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,903,384 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,076,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,699 shares of the construction company's stock worth $270,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,528 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $44,553,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 558,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $188,725,000 after buying an additional 110,065 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company's stock worth $933,038,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $485.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush set a $654.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $554.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $400.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.Dycom Industries's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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