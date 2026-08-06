Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 7,602 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $32,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8%

TSLA opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.38 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $383.35 and its 200 day moving average is $395.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Megapack demand is accelerating. SpaceX purchased $295 million of Tesla Megapacks in the second quarter and $329 million year to date to support AI data centers in Memphis. The sales provide evidence of growing demand for Tesla’s energy-storage business and a potential commercial relationship with SpaceX. SpaceX ramps up Tesla Megapack purchases in Q2

SpaceX purchased $295 million of Tesla Megapacks in the second quarter and $329 million year to date to support AI data centers in Memphis. The sales provide evidence of growing demand for Tesla’s energy-storage business and a potential commercial relationship with SpaceX. Positive Sentiment: China sales remain a bright spot. Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales increased 37.8% year over year in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The performance could help ease concerns about demand in one of Tesla’s most important markets. Tesla’s July China-made EV sales rise

Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales increased 37.8% year over year in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The performance could help ease concerns about demand in one of Tesla’s most important markets. Positive Sentiment: Long-term bulls continue to support the stock. ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought another $14.3 million of Tesla shares, while bullish commentary continues to focus on autonomy, robotics, AI, and energy storage as future growth drivers. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Tesla position

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought another $14.3 million of Tesla shares, while bullish commentary continues to focus on autonomy, robotics, AI, and energy storage as future growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts see rebound potential. One forecast identifies support near current levels and a possible move toward $386.61, but this remains a technical scenario rather than a change in Tesla’s underlying fundamentals. Tesla price forecast

One forecast identifies support near current levels and a possible move toward $386.61, but this remains a technical scenario rather than a change in Tesla’s underlying fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the central concern. Tesla’s latest quarter included an earnings miss, sharply lower operating income, and negative free cash flow despite record deliveries and revenue growth. With the shares trading at an exceptionally high earnings multiple, investors require substantial future success from autonomy and robotics to justify the valuation.

Tesla’s latest quarter included an earnings miss, sharply lower operating income, and negative free cash flow despite record deliveries and revenue growth. With the shares trading at an exceptionally high earnings multiple, investors require substantial future success from autonomy and robotics to justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Autonomous-driving competition is intensifying. Uber is investing aggressively in robotaxis, while Amazon’s Zoox received approval to deploy up to 2,500 purpose-built driverless vehicles annually. A study examining how accident data could be used to train robotaxis also renewed safety concerns surrounding Tesla’s autonomous-driving ambitions. Uber robotaxi competition

Uber is investing aggressively in robotaxis, while Amazon’s Zoox received approval to deploy up to 2,500 purpose-built driverless vehicles annually. A study examining how accident data could be used to train robotaxis also renewed safety concerns surrounding Tesla’s autonomous-driving ambitions. Negative Sentiment: Bearish sentiment remains visible. Investor Michael Burry is maintaining short positions in Tesla and warning of a potential broader market sell-off, adding pressure to an already volatile stock. Michael Burry’s Tesla short position

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $401.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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