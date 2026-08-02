Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,171 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,278 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.20% of Dynatrace worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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