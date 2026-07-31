Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,199 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 577.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.42.

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Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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