Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,527 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,940 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CFO Erick Lucera sold 2,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $48,113.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,238.31. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,030. The trade was a 8.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,800 and have sold 1,653,638 shares worth $36,107,304. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Further Reading

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