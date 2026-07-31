Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN Shares Sold by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,057,494 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.3% of Vivo Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 0.94% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $28,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,443,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 560,391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,663 shares of the company's stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 267.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,188 shares of the company's stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 972,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 53.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erick Lucera sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $48,113.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,238.31. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,030. The trade was a 8.89% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and sold 1,665,542 shares valued at $36,321,576. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DYN stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Further Reading

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