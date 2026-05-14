E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $445.18 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 408.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $385.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

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