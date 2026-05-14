E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 281.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154,003 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $213.21 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.33. The firm has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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