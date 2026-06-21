E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Acquires 281,800 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 409.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,550 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 16,599 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE UBER opened at $71.91 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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