E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after acquiring an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,942 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $211,281,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $222,184,000 after acquiring an additional 299,724 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 575,886 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $176,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $861.88 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $719.56 and its 200-day moving average is $494.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.82. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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