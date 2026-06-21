E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.22. The company has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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