E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,678 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 31,970 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.2% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Intuit were worth $44,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $80,144.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 955 shares of company stock valued at $273,855. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.23 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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