E20 Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 303,925 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

E20 Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 303,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,310,000. Astera Labs makes up approximately 3.1% of E20 Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. E20 Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Astera Labs by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Astera Labs by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,788,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,990,000 after buying an additional 299,415 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3,696.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,414,000 after acquiring an additional 421,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,859,700. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALAB. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock opened at $299.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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