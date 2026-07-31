E20 Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 101,131 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

E20 Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,981,000. Teradyne makes up approximately 2.8% of E20 Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. E20 Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of TER stock opened at $365.49 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $382.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.86. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $487.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: Revenue more than doubled year over year to $1.33 billion , while adjusted EPS of $2.47 exceeded the $2.09 consensus estimate. Record memory-test sales and strong demand for AI-related semiconductor testing drove the performance. TER Q2 Deep Dive: AI Demand Drives Growth Across Semiconductor Test and Robotics

Revenue more than doubled year over year to , while adjusted EPS of exceeded the $2.09 consensus estimate. Record memory-test sales and strong demand for AI-related semiconductor testing drove the performance. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 outlook: Management projected third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion , or $1.25 billion at the midpoint—reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. The guidance reflects continued investment in wafer fabrication and rising testing requirements for advanced AI chips used in data centers and vehicles. Teradyne projects Q3 revenue as AI-driven demand supports continued investment

Management projected third-quarter revenue of approximately , or $1.25 billion at the midpoint—reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. The guidance reflects continued investment in wafer fabrication and rising testing requirements for advanced AI chips used in data centers and vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Broader growth opportunities: Investors are focusing on demand for custom silicon, increasingly complex chips, memory testing and Teradyne’s robotics business. These trends could support elevated testing-equipment demand beyond the current quarter. TER Rides on Strong Semiconductor Test Segment: More Upside Ahead?

Investors are focusing on demand for custom silicon, increasingly complex chips, memory testing and Teradyne’s robotics business. These trends could support elevated testing-equipment demand beyond the current quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $550 price target, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $387 to $397, indicating continued confidence in Teradyne’s earnings momentum despite Morgan Stanley maintaining an Equal Weight rating.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $550 price target, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $387 to $397, indicating continued confidence in Teradyne’s earnings momentum despite Morgan Stanley maintaining an Equal Weight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Teradyne’s valuation remains demanding after the rally, with a reported P/E ratio near 50. Investors may require continued earnings and guidance beats to justify further gains.

Teradyne’s valuation remains demanding after the rally, with a reported P/E ratio near 50. Investors may require continued earnings and guidance beats to justify further gains. Negative Sentiment: Management and analysts noted potential margin variability and ongoing market competition. A slowdown in AI infrastructure spending, memory demand or semiconductor-capital-equipment investment could make the elevated growth expectations harder to sustain.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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