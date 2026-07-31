E20 Capital Ltd Has $131.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

E20 Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 606.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,661 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up approximately 12.3% of E20 Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. E20 Capital Ltd owned about 0.24% of Lumentum worth $131,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after buying an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $251,363,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $693.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $825.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $995.00 to $800.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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