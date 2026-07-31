E20 Capital Ltd Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

E20 Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 212.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,013 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 78,224 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing makes up 2.3% of E20 Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. E20 Capital Ltd owned 0.22% of Modine Manufacturing worth $24,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $428.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $194.19 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $111.18 and a 1 year high of $323.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.26. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $874.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 38,282 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.17, for a total value of $11,299,697.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,463.31. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 1,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $300,961.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,369,081.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,302 shares of company stock worth $15,928,759. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Modine Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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