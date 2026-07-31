E20 Capital Ltd Invests $25.64 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

E20 Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $25,645,000. TE Connectivity comprises 2.4% of E20 Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:TEL opened at $206.84 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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