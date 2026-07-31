E20 Capital Ltd Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

E20 Capital Ltd bought a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,264 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Qnity Electronics comprises 0.5% of E20 Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:Q opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Q. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics, Inc NYSE: Q is a global electronic materials company serving the semiconductor and advanced electronics industries. The company develops and supplies materials used in the fabrication, packaging and performance of semiconductor devices and other highly engineered electronic components.

Its offerings include materials and technologies for wafer processing, interconnects, advanced packaging, thermal management and related manufacturing applications. These products are designed to support semiconductor manufacturers and electronics companies as they develop smaller, faster and more power-efficient devices.

Qnity was established as an independent publicly traded company following the separation of DuPont's Electronics business.

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