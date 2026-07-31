E20 Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 272,959 Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

E20 Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 272,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $21,127,000. Qorvo comprises approximately 2.0% of E20 Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. E20 Capital Ltd owned about 0.31% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qorvo alerts: Sign Up

Qorvo NASDAQ: QRVO Will Be One Wild Buy

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 56.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 4,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $471,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,900. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 1,900,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $192,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,611,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $567,886,431.20. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,966,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,911,103. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Qorvo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Qorvo from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QRVO

Key Headlines Impacting Qorvo

Here are the key news stories impacting Qorvo this week:

Qorvo Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.53. Qorvo had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business had revenue of $784.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo's product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qorvo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qorvo wasn't on the list.

While Qorvo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here