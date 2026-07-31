E20 Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

E20 Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,645 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 50,963 shares during the period. Sandisk accounts for 7.6% of E20 Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. E20 Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Sandisk worth $81,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sandisk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $138,174,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000.

Sandisk Trading Up 26.0%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,279.96 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The company has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,734.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,115.89.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI spending optimism returned. Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Microsoft Committed $190B CapEx and Pulled SanDisk Out of Their Slump

Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Positive Sentiment: Memory-sector supply conditions appeared more favorable. Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Why Micron, SanDisk, SK Hynix and Other Memory Stocks Are Roaring Back

Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on August 5. Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. SanDisk Stock Is Gaining Thursday: What’s Going On?

Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. Neutral Sentiment: The rebound follows an extreme decline. SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Is SanDisk Stock Crash Over?

SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain significant. Morningstar reportedly sees the AI boom as potentially finite before a possible downturn, while investors continue to worry about Chinese competition, another NAND oversupply cycle and the stock’s elevated valuation. Earnings guidance and management’s outlook will be critical to determining whether the rebound can continue. SanDisk Falls 54%: Morningstar Sees Finite AI Boom

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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