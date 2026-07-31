E20 Capital Ltd Takes Position in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

E20 Capital Ltd bought a new position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 283,643 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $21,809,000. Semtech comprises 2.0% of E20 Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. E20 Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12,214.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Semtech from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $110.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $114.61 on Friday. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $177.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -293.87 and a beta of 2.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The company had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Semtech's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $145,897.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,707.36. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Hong Q. Hou sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,618,267. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,234 shares of company stock worth $3,203,091. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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