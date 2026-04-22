Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,729 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 53,880 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $37,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $352,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Freedom Capital raised Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,199,664.70. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,552,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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