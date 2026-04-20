Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company's stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,096 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,153 shares of the company's stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,998 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $42.00 target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $39.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.07%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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