Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,717,657,000 after buying an additional 1,272,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,266,045,000 after buying an additional 1,458,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,648,910 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,581,350,000 after buying an additional 640,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: BAC reported a “monster” quarter with revenue up ~7% and adjusted EPS $1.11, above consensus, driven by broad-based growth and strong capital markets performance — the core reason investors bid the stock up. Bank of America Posts Monster Quarter

Q1 results beat expectations: BAC reported a “monster” quarter with revenue up ~7% and adjusted EPS $1.11, above consensus, driven by broad-based growth and strong capital markets performance — the core reason investors bid the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets/ratings after the beat (Goldman, Jefferies, Evercore, Argus, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, HSBC, RBC and others), lifting sentiment and providing technical catalyst for further buying. Goldman Sachs raises price target

Multiple analysts raised price targets/ratings after the beat (Goldman, Jefferies, Evercore, Argus, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, HSBC, RBC and others), lifting sentiment and providing technical catalyst for further buying. Positive Sentiment: KBW reiterated/initiated a Buy (outperform) on BAC, adding institutional endorsement that can attract fund flows. KBW Buy on BAC

KBW reiterated/initiated a Buy (outperform) on BAC, adding institutional endorsement that can attract fund flows. Positive Sentiment: Strategic win: Bank of America rolled out an AI tool for its ~18,000 financial advisors — a sign management is investing in scalable, fee‑generating capabilities that can improve retention and cross‑sell over time. AI tool for advisers

Strategic win: Bank of America rolled out an AI tool for its ~18,000 financial advisors — a sign management is investing in scalable, fee‑generating capabilities that can improve retention and cross‑sell over time. Neutral Sentiment: Capital/ liability management: BAC announced the redemption of €1.5B of senior notes due 2027 (to be redeemed May 4) — shows active maturity management but will use capital; impact depends on funding and rates. Redemption of senior notes

Capital/ liability management: BAC announced the redemption of €1.5B of senior notes due 2027 (to be redeemed May 4) — shows active maturity management but will use capital; impact depends on funding and rates. Neutral Sentiment: Preferred dividends declared for multiple series with upcoming record/payment dates — routine corporate action that matters to preferred holders but is not a surprise for common equity investors. Preferred dividends declared

Bank of America Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $385.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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