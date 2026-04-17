Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA Stake Reduced by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 82,720 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 946,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 814,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 714,042 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Easterly Government Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.49.

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Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:DEA opened at $23.08 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 3.87%.The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties's payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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