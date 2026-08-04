Eastern Bank Buys 69,431 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,837 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.19% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $220.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.36. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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