Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,739 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Xylem were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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