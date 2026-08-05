Eastern Bank Has $2.82 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $417.21 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $427.26 and its 200-day moving average is $385.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,840.97. The trade was a 3.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,240,154 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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