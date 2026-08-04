Eastern Bank Has $52.69 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,922 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Prologis were worth $52,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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