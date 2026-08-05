Eastern Bank Sells 209,635 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 209,635 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Veralto were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veralto by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,071,035,000 after purchasing an additional 270,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249,875 shares of the company's stock worth $720,876,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock worth $543,817,000 after buying an additional 1,472,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,595,043 shares of the company's stock worth $458,493,000 after buying an additional 272,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,797,526 shares of the company's stock worth $335,785,000 after buying an additional 531,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $720,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,597,109.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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