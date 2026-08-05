Eastern Bank Sells 80,312 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 80,312 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 3,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.94, for a total transaction of $696,182.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,396,620.60. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,562 shares of company stock worth $4,566,783. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $223.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Verisk Analytics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.27.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VRSK opened at $192.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $276.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $186.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.55%. The firm had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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