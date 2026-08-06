Eastern Bank Sells 8,977 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,258,898,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,266,359,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 856,197 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $992,298,000 after buying an additional 108,227 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Stock Down 1.9%

TDG opened at $1,250.21 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,463.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,271.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,262.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.30 by $0.57. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 19.69%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.620-41.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,135,464. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Transdigm Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Transdigm Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransDigm reported adjusted earnings of $10.87 per share , above the $10.30 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 23% year over year to $2.74 billion , exceeding expectations. Adjusted EPS increased 13% from $9.60, supported by broad organic growth. TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

TransDigm reported adjusted earnings of , above the $10.30 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 23% year over year to , exceeding expectations. Adjusted EPS increased 13% from $9.60, supported by broad organic growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to $40.62–$41.46 in EPS and approximately $10.5–$10.6 billion in revenue , above consensus estimates of $39.67 EPS and $10.3 billion in revenue. The company expects continued low-double-digit growth in the commercial aftermarket. TransDigm forecasts fiscal 2026 revenue

Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to and approximately , above consensus estimates of $39.67 EPS and $10.3 billion in revenue. The company expects continued low-double-digit growth in the commercial aftermarket. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on TDG from $1,585 to $1,695 and upgraded its rating to Buy , implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. UBS analyst action reported by Benzinga

UBS raised its price target on from $1,585 to and upgraded its rating to , implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Operating performance remains robust, with net sales up 23% to $2.741 billion, net income up 10% to $540 million and EBITDA As Defined up 19% to $1.447 billion. However, TDG trades at roughly 39 times earnings, leaving the stock sensitive to valuation concerns if growth expectations moderate.

Operating performance remains robust, with net sales up 23% to $2.741 billion, net income up 10% to $540 million and EBITDA As Defined up 19% to $1.447 billion. However, TDG trades at roughly 39 times earnings, leaving the stock sensitive to valuation concerns if growth expectations moderate. Negative Sentiment: Stifel reaffirmed its Hold rating but reduced its price target from $1,525 to $1,405. The downgrade in target contrasts with UBS’s bullish call and may be weighing on sentiment following the earnings release. Stifel analyst action reported by Benzinga

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,472.80.

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About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report).

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