Eastern Bank Sells 9,169 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,336 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eastern Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eastern Bank's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $139,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,122.32 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,044.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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