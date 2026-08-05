Eastern Bank Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Tesla were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $460.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $401.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $327.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 303.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.38 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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