Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 1,560.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Eaton were worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Eaton Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $398.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $311.92 and a 12-month high of $436.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Eaton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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