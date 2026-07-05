eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,974 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in eBay were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 23.1% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 184,205 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 328.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 73,788 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 10.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital upped their price target on eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $1,217,544.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at $30,707,556.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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