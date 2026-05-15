eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,316 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 17,133 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in eBay were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in eBay by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on eBay to $127 from $114 and kept a Buy rating, citing better execution and continued momentum in the company’s targeted growth categories. Citi Hikes eBay Price Target to $127: Better Execution Drives Q1 Beat

Citi raised its price target on eBay to $127 from $114 and kept a Buy rating, citing better execution and continued momentum in the company’s targeted growth categories. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn also lifted its price target on eBay to $115 from $100, signaling that Wall Street sees some upside even after the recent run-up. Rothschild & Co Redburn Adjusts Price Target on eBay

Rothschild & Co Redburn also lifted its price target on eBay to $115 from $100, signaling that Wall Street sees some upside even after the recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: eBay rejected GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s unsolicited $56 billion takeover proposal, calling it “neither credible nor attractive,” but the high-profile bid has increased investor attention on the stock and sparked speculation about possible shareholder pressure or other strategic alternatives. Ryan Cohen says eBay directors should not dismiss his proposal without engaging

eBay rejected GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s unsolicited $56 billion takeover proposal, calling it “neither credible nor attractive,” but the high-profile bid has increased investor attention on the stock and sparked speculation about possible shareholder pressure or other strategic alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up reports show Cohen continuing to push for a shareholder vote, but eBay’s board has not shown interest in reopening talks, so the takeover storyline remains more of a market-moving headline than a clear deal catalyst. eBay Soundly Rejects GameStop’s Acquisition Bid

eBay Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,267 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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