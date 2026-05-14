eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. The trade was a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research lifted their price target on eBay from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital lifted their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.10.

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eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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