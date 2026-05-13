eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,608 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 171,300 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.20% of eBay worth $79,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,199,686.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,970,113.12. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay’s board unanimously rejected GameStop’s bid as “neither credible nor attractive,” removing takeover uncertainty and signaling confidence in eBay’s current strategy and long-term growth plan. eBay Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from GameStop

eBay’s board unanimously rejected GameStop’s bid as “neither credible nor attractive,” removing takeover uncertainty and signaling confidence in eBay’s current strategy and long-term growth plan. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts remained constructive on the stock, with multiple firms raising price targets and one reiterating a buy rating, suggesting the market still sees value in eBay’s standalone business. eBay: Buy Rating Reiterated as Board Rejects GameStop Bid

Wall Street analysts remained constructive on the stock, with multiple firms raising price targets and one reiterating a buy rating, suggesting the market still sees value in eBay’s standalone business. Neutral Sentiment: News that Hertz is selling cars on eBay adds some attention to the marketplace platform, but it is not likely to be a major stock driver on its own. Ho Hum: Hertz Is Selling Cars On eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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