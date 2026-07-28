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EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Restaurant Brands International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • EdgePoint Investment Group increased its Restaurant Brands International stake by 16.2% in the first quarter, owning 19.35 million shares worth approximately $1.43 billion. QSR now represents 11.5% of the fund’s portfolio, while institutional investors collectively own 82.29% of the company.
  • Restaurant Brands International reported quarterly revenue of $2.26 billion and earnings of $0.86 per share, exceeding analyst estimates, with revenue up 7.3% year over year.
  • QSR shares traded at $74.45, while analysts maintained a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $83.86. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, equivalent to a 3.5% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,348,137 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 2,703,134 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 11.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 5.57% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,432,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of QSR opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CL King set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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