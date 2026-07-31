Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 52,339 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 616.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,827 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Duolingo worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,861,445 shares of the company's stock worth $853,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,193,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,624,000 after buying an additional 632,807 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,715,575.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 497,546 shares of the company's stock worth $87,319,000 after buying an additional 497,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $86,159,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,351.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 449,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 418,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $159,267.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,745 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,759.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $224,606.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,403.27. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864 over the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Trading Down 4.7%

DUOL opened at $133.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $87.89 and a one year high of $468.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Evercore set a $97.00 target price on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.29.

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Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

See Also

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