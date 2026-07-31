Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Olin Corporation $OLN

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.20% of Olin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Olin by 467.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 57.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Olin from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Olin and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

Olin Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $22.11 on Friday. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Olin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Olin wasn't on the list.

While Olin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here