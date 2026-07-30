Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 233,193 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 24,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Encore Global Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts: Sign Up

Antero Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Antero Resources reported quarterly earnings that exceeded consensus expectations. MarketBeat reported adjusted EPS of $0.90 versus an $0.84 estimate, while Zacks reported EPS of $0.76 versus $0.75 expected. Either measure represents a significant improvement from $0.50 a year earlier. Antero Resources Second Quarter 2026 Results

Antero Resources reported quarterly earnings that exceeded consensus expectations. MarketBeat reported adjusted EPS of $0.90 versus an $0.84 estimate, while Zacks reported EPS of $0.76 versus $0.75 expected. Either measure represents a significant improvement from $0.50 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 20.2% year over year to $1.56 billion, topping the $1.53 billion analyst consensus. The combination of revenue growth and an earnings beat suggests solid operating performance and supports the bullish reaction. Antero Resources Q2 Earnings and Revenues

Revenue rose 20.2% year over year to $1.56 billion, topping the $1.53 billion analyst consensus. The combination of revenue growth and an earnings beat suggests solid operating performance and supports the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2028 EPS forecast for AR to $4.07 from $3.73, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. The current full-year consensus is approximately $4.05 per share.

Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2028 EPS forecast for AR to $4.07 from $3.73, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. The current full-year consensus is approximately $4.05 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Hold” rating, signaling that the earnings beat has not yet prompted a broader change in the firm’s overall investment view.

Zacks Research maintained a “Hold” rating, signaling that the earnings beat has not yet prompted a broader change in the firm’s overall investment view. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its estimate for second-quarter 2027 EPS to $0.72 from $0.79. The reduction points to potential pressure on future earnings despite the strong current quarter.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Williams Trading set a $56.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Get Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:AR opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Antero Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antero Resources wasn't on the list.

While Antero Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here