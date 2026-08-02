Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 897.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,979,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $694,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $358,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $173,262,000 after purchasing an additional 168,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 754,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $131,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Badger Meter

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Edward F. Callahan acquired 751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,572.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,937 shares in the company, valued at $261,979.25. This trade represents a 63.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $134.12 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $204.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Badger Meter

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Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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