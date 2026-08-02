Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,431 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,626 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

Key CoStar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar’s second-quarter revenue increased 18.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate. The company also highlighted record revenue growth and maintained third-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

CoStar’s second-quarter revenue increased 18.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate. The company also highlighted record revenue growth and maintained third-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified CoStar as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock, suggesting its growth profile and Style Scores remain supportive despite recent momentum concerns. Why CoStar Group Is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Zacks identified CoStar as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock, suggesting its growth profile and Style Scores remain supportive despite recent momentum concerns. Neutral Sentiment: CoStar data showed UK regional office construction starts fell below 5 million square feet in the second quarter, a 20-year low, while London dominated development. The report reinforces CoStar’s value as a real estate data provider, but weak office construction reflects challenging conditions for parts of the property market. CoStar Data Shows London Dominates UK Office Development

CoStar data showed UK regional office construction starts fell below 5 million square feet in the second quarter, a 20-year low, while London dominated development. The report reinforces CoStar’s value as a real estate data provider, but weak office construction reflects challenging conditions for parts of the property market. Negative Sentiment: William Blair, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other analysts lowered their ratings, while JPMorgan cut its price target to $52, Citizens JMP reduced its target to $35, and BTIG issued a pessimistic forecast. The changes signal diminishing confidence in the near-term upside. Analyst Rating and Price Target Updates

William Blair, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other analysts lowered their ratings, while JPMorgan cut its price target to $52, Citizens JMP reduced its target to $35, and BTIG issued a pessimistic forecast. The changes signal diminishing confidence in the near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns include slower momentum, uncertainty around future earnings growth, soft guidance and the departure of Chief Financial Officer Scott Wheeler. CoStar’s quarterly revenue also came in slightly below consensus, and its high price-to-earnings ratio leaves the stock sensitive to any further slowdown. CoStar Group Near-Term Earnings Growth Uncertainty

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of CSGP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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