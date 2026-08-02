Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 321.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,257 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $127.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $161.99 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $176.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.38.

Insider Activity

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $12,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,012,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,231,669.70. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 1,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $204,084.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,556.36. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 708,565 shares of company stock worth $90,556,597 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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