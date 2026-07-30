Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 373.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,011 shares of the casino operator's stock after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,518 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $592,223,000 after buying an additional 6,279,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 410.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,167,553 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $277,963,000 after buying an additional 4,154,753 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33,102.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,060,288 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $197,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 157.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,864,789 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $154,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,758 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 133.90% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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