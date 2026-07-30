Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 15,412 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,959 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $375.76 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $273.04 and a 52-week high of $421.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralph Lauren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralph Lauren wasn't on the list.

While Ralph Lauren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here