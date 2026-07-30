Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 20,303 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 647.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $381.12 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $379.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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