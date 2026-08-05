Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 57,279 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,279 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,781 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,730 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 68,137 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 27.8% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 4,505,165 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $73,524,000 after acquiring an additional 980,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 111.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,045 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 281,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $87,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at $860,727.76. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wolverine World Wide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:WWW opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report).

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